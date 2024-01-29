Rice had eight receptions on nine targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 17-10 playoff win over the Ravens.

Rice finished second in receiving for Kansas City behind tight end Travis Kelce (11-116-1) while logging his fifth game of eight-plus receptions dating back to the team's bye in Week 11 of the regular season. The second-round rookie actually produced one less yard than he did against the Bills in the AFC divisional round despite doubling his reception total from that win. Rice has produced a receiving line of 20-223-1 across three playoff games as the Chiefs prepare to face to the winner of the NFC Championship Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.