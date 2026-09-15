Rice brought in both targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday night.

Rice was on the receiving end of Patrick Mahomes' first touchdown pass of the season, doing all the work on a 13-yard scoring grab off a wide-receiver screen late in the first half that saw him break multiple tackles. Rice was quiet otherwise, but he did deliver excellent downfield blocking on Travis Kelce's game-long 59-yard catch in the third quarter. Mahomes connected on just five occasions with Rice and fellow starting wideout Xavier Worthy on Monday night, but that volume could certainly increase in a favorable Week 2 home matchup Sunday night against a Colts defense that was exposed in every facet by the Ravens in Week 1.