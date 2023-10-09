Rice caught four of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Vikings.

The rookie wideout was on the other end of an eight-yard TD strike from Patrick Mahomes early in the third quarter to break open a 13-13 halftime tie. It's the second score of Rice's career so far, but the 2023 second-round pick still has yet to reach 60 receiving yards in a game as Mahomes continues to spread the ball around. Rice could hit paydirt again in Week 6 against a Broncos secondary that's already given up six TDs to wide receivers through five games.