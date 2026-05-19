Rice underwent a clean-up surgery on his right knee last week, which is expected to sideline the wideout for two months, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, the procedure was done to remove loose debris in Rice's knee -- which did not have any structural damage -- that was causing him inflammation. Rice is expected to be ready for training camp later this summer. Earlier Tuesday, ESPN reported that Rice was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago. Rice is set to be released June 16 and is thus not in line to be present for the Chiefs' upcoming voluntary practices, as well the team's mandatory minicamp, which is set to conclude June 11.