Rice caught seven of 10 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

The rookie wideout led Kansas City in catches and tied Travis Kelce for the team lead in targets, although the tight end produced more yardage. Rice scored his sixth TD of the season on a four-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter, and he's caught at least seven passes in three straight games -- his three highest-volume performances of the year, a stretch in which Rice has delivered a 23-243-2 line on 29 targets. Kansas City's emerging No. 1 receiver will look to keep rolling in Week 15 against the Patriots.