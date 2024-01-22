Rice recorded four receptions on four targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bills.

Rice had his opportunity curtailed by the Chiefs' overall volume, as the team ran only 47 offensive plays compared to 78 for the Bills. As a result, he saw his lowest target total since Week 9, and he failed to surpass 50 receiving yards for the first time since Week 11. Rice will face another tough test in the AFC Championship Game, as he'll square off against a Baltimore secondary that allowed the ninth-fewest yards to opposing wide receivers.