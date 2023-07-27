In the wake of the knee injury Kadarius Toney sustained Sunday, Nate Taylor of the Athletic relays that Rice has seen increased work with the Chiefs' first-team offense.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Rice has "made incremental improvements" each day, with Taylor noting that the 2023 second-rounder has seen the most first-team reps of any Chiefs wide receiver since Toney injured his knee. Given that Toney's Week 1 availability is up in the air, Rice has multiple paths to significant paying time early in his rookie season. Marquez Valdez-Scantling is the team's only returning starter from last year in the WR room, joined by Skyy Moore, Richie James, Justin Watson and Justyn Ross.