Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Joins 11-on-11 drills

Rice (knee) is participating in 11-on-11 drills at Wednesday's practice, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Per Taylor, that's the first time in training camp that the wideout has done so, as he works his way back from an offseason knee procedure. It remains to be seen how much, if any, preseason action Rice sees, but assuming no setbacks ahead of Week 1, he's slated to maintain his key role as a starter in a Chiefs' WR corps that also features Xavier Worthy (shoulder), with Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen (shin) also in the mix for targets that don't go to the top duo.