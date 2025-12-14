Rice brought in seven of 11 targets for 51 yards in the Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Rice tied for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in targets while checking in second in receiving yards. The Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and the rest of his skill-position teammates now have an uncertain outlook for the remainder of the season, given it appears Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter that figures to sideline him the rest of the way. However, even if Gardner Minshew is under center for Kansas City's final three games, Rice figures to remain a top target.