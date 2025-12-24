The Chiefs placed Rice (concussion) on IR on Wednesday.

The same goes for fellow WR Tyquan Thornton (concussion), with both players shut down for the Chiefs' last two games, as the team is out of playoff contention. Rice thus finishes his 2025 campaign with 53 catches (on 78 targets) for 571 yards and five TDs in eight games to go along with five carries for 20 yards and a rushing score. Kansas City's top wideout remains under under contract with the team through 2026. In his looming absence, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals are in line to handle the Chiefs' WR duties Thursday against the Broncos.