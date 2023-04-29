The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

The Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman this offseason, and while Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore are candidates to replace those slot reps, Kansas City needed to add an outside receiver. Rice (6-0, 204) was a strong four-year contributor at SMU that racked up 19 touchdowns over his final two seasons. He isn't blazing fast (4.51 40-yard dash) but his leaping ability gives him a solid catch radius for his size and he can run his routes on the outside. With so much young but unproven talent in the receiving corps already, solving Kansas City's passing game from a fantasy perspective just got even trickier.