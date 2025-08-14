Rice (groin) is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL scheduled for Tues., Sept. 30, making him likely to play in Kansas City's first four games of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rice's disciplinary hearing with the NFL is expected to result in a multi-game suspension relating to his involvement in a multi-car crash that occurred in Dallas during the 2024 offseason, and a scheduling date of Sept. 30 likely now means that any missed time would come either in the middle of the 2025 campaign, or be deferred until 2026. That at least provides clarity that Rice, who missed the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Cardinals due to what coach Andy Reid described as a minor groin injury, should be available for the first four games of the regular season at a minimum, beginning Week 1 against the Chargers on Friday, Sept. 5. The status of both Rice and Hollywood Brown (ankle) remains uncertain for Friday's exhibition matchup against Seattle.