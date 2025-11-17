Rice caught six of nine targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

Travis Kelce turned back the clock and was Patrick Mahomes' top option on the day, but Rice finished second on Kansas City in targets and catches, although he didn't do much with the volume. It was Rice's worst performance this season in four games since making a belated 2025 debut due to a suspension, and he'll take a 26-253-3 line on 35 targets into a Week 12 tilt against the Colts.