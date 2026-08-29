Rice played offensive 10 snaps in Kansas City's 9-9 exhibition tie with the Seahawks on Friday and did not record any targets or touches.

Rice and some of Kansas City's key offensive starters got to log some reps during the first quarter before being pulled. Though he didn't produce any offensive output, it's notable that Rice took part in his first game action since he landed on IR due to a concussion late last December. Rice had a tumultuous offseason, as he spent some time in jail due to a probation violation and also had a minor procedure on his right knee, but he appears healthy and isn't expected to face NFL discipline for the legal issue. As such, he can be penciled in as the Chiefs' top WR heading into Week 1 versus Denver on Monday, Sept. 14.