Rice caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-24 preseason loss to the Saints.

Rice's first catch came from Blaine Gabbert on Kansas City's second drive of the game. Although only Nikko Remigio made more receptions for the Chiefs than Rice, the rookie second-rounder dropped a pass and committed a false start during his time on the field. With Kadarius Toney (knee) likely sidelined for the preseason, Rice will strive to eliminate mistakes and continue pushing for more action in next Sunday's exhibition contest versus the Cardinals.