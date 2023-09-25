Rice caught five of seven targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago.

Rice appeared to have scored the second touchdown of his young career on a 14-yard reception early in the second quarter, but replay review overturned the score and Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched it in on the ensuing play. It was still a strong performance from Rice, who finished second behind Travis Kelce in receptions, targets and yardage Sunday. Patrick Mahomes likes to spread the ball around to his auxiliary targets, so it's tough to predict this kind of workload every week. That said, Rice could develop into a household fantasy name if he continues to earn his star quarterback's trust. His next opportunity to do so will come in a primetime matchup against the Jets next Sunday.