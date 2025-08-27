The NFL aims to suspend Rice six games beginning at the start of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rice and the NFL are scheduled for a Sept. 30 disciplinary hearing, reportedly to discuss a potential 6-to-8 week suspension, but it instead appears that the third-year wideout could be immediately suspended six games, thus missing time to begin the regular season rather than later in the year, or even potentially in 2026. It's possible that this development is indicative of a potential settlement between Rice and the NFL, and in any case it now looks like a resolution before Week 1 is realistically on the table. However the situation ultimately plays out, fantasy managers will need to be prepared to proceed forth without Rice for a portion of the 2025 season, relating to his involvement in a multi-car crash that occurred in Dallas during the 2024 offseason.