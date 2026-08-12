Chiefs' Rashee Rice: No further discipline expected, per NFL Insider

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Rice is unlikely to face NFL discipline for his probation violation this spring, Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports reports.

The report notes that Rice's return from arthroscopic knee surgery is a bigger concern for the Chiefs right now, with the wideout perhaps not yet in game shape after being eased into drills in training camp. He probably won't play much this preseason, if at all, but Rice still has a month to get ready for a starting role in Week 1 against Denver.