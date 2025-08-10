Rice (groin) isn't suiting up for Saturday's preseason matchup versus Arizona, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Rice was been dealing with a groin injury, though the issue has been described as minor by head coach Andy Reid. It's not surprising, however, that the star wideout won't play Saturday, as there's no reason for Kansas City to risk aggravating the issue in the first game of the preseason. Hollywood Brown (ankle) also isn't suiting up Saturday, so Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce should be the top pass-catching options for Patrick Mahomes, who's slated to see some action in the game.