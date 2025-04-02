Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Rice (knee) is "on track to be ready" for training camp in July, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Rice's recovery from right knee surgery to address a season-ending injury sustained Week 4 continues to proceed well. All signs point to the 2023 second-round pick reaching full health well ahead of the start of the 2025 regular season, though he could still face a potential suspension related to his involvement in a hit-and-run car crash that occurred last March. In the three games he played fully last season, Rice emerged as Kansas City's clear top receiving option, racking up 24 catches for 288 yards and two scores. It will be interesting to see what role Rice now finds himself in, with Travis Kelce returning for a 13th season, Xavier Worthy heading into Year 2, and Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster both having re-signed with the Chiefs.