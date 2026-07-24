Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Poised to practice

Rice (knee) has been cleared to practice ahead of training camp, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The wideout is recovering from a minor clean-up surgery undergone in May on his right knee, but he'll be able to take the field once the Chiefs resume practicing. Looking ahead, Rice is slated to work as a key pass-catching option in the team's offense alongside fellow WR Xavier Worthy for QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), who has also been cleared to practice, per coach Andy Reid. While Rice is available for training camp, there could be risk down the road for an NFL suspension stemming from a probation violation that resulted in him serving a 30-day sentence in jail this offseason. Rice is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded a 53-571-5 line on 78 targets in eight contests.