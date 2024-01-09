Rice (hamstring) was a full practice participant Tuesday.

While Rice managed the hamstring injury, Kansas City held him out of practice for the entirety of Week 18 prep before he was inactive for Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers. Even if he hadn't been nursing the injury, Rice may have played only limited snaps, as the AFC West champs opted to rest other key contributors such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce while the team was locked in as the No. 3 seed in the conference. Now that he's back on the field as a full practice participant, Rice looks like he'll head into Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Dolphins with no restrictions.