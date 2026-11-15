Rice brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Chiefs' 35-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Rice led the Chiefs in receiving yards and finished second in receptions and targets on a prolific afternoon for the Chiefs' air attack. Rice didn't get in on the scoring fun of a five-touchdown day for Patrick Mahomes, but he still eclipsed 80 receiving yards for the third time this season and first time since Week 3. Rice's level of involvement was encouraging given the debuting Josh Downs drew five targets in his own right, keeping the former's prospects bright for a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.