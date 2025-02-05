Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Rice (knee) is doing well in his recovery from October surgery undergone to repair the LCL in his right knee, which he called "a good sign for next year," Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Rice remains on IR and isn't a candidate to contribute for Kansas City's matchup against the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he is now nearing the end of the four-month recovery timeframe carried by his initial procedure, which also addressed a tear of his hamstring tendon. As such, the 2023 third-round pick seemingly remains on track to kick off the 2025 campaign at full health. Rice operated as Patrick Mahomes' clear top target in the four regular-season games he managed to suit up for in 2024, and if injury setbacks aren't a factor, he could pick up exactly where he left off next year. He will, however, still be a candidate for a future suspension related to a Dallas hit-and-run car crash that occurred last March, and for which Rice received criminal charges.