Rice (concussion) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Rice will sit out a second consecutive practice Thursday, having also missed Wednesday's session after reporting concussion symptoms Monday. To have any chance at clearing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Titans, Rice would have to upgrade to full participation Friday and gain clearance from an independent neurologist, so his chances of suiting up Sunday look slim. Xavier Worthy could work as the top wide receiver for a Chiefs team that has been eliminated from playoff contention and will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback.