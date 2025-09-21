Rice, who is continuing to serve a suspension for the first six games of the season, will be able to return to Chiefs team facilities in Week 4, aIan Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rice won't be eligible to practice while he remains suspended, but he can take part in meetings and stay involved with the team as he gears up for a return Week 7 versus the Raiders on Oct. 19. The 0-2 Chiefs have solely missed Rice's presence in the first two games of the season, with his absence being further magnified by the loss of fellow receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder), who will be sidelined for a second straight game Sunday against the Giants after suffering a labrum tear three snaps into Kansas City's Sept. 5 loss to the Chargers.