Rice brought in four of six targets for 83 yards in the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday night.

Rice finished with the Chiefs' third-highest receiving yardage total and turned in a 31-yard grab along the way. The 2023 second-round pick's boost in production was a welcome sight for fantasy managers after he'd managed a 2-19-1 line in Week 1, and given Patrick Mahomes already looks close to full health after last December's season-ending knee injury, Rice's outlook as Kansas City's No. 1 receiver should only get brighter as the season unfolds. Rice and the rest of the Chiefs' offense is in a premium spot in Week 3, as they'll pay a visit to the winless Dolphins next Sunday.