Rice caught both his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

The receiving yards were his lowest of the season, but the rookie wideout still made an impact by taking a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes for an 11-yard TD in the first quarter. Rice has three of his four touchdowns on the season in the last five games as he emerges as Mahomes' most reliable option not named Travis Kelce, and his target volume could begin to rise coming out of Kansas City's Week 10 bye.