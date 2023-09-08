Rice brought in three of five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for minus-3 yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

The rookie found a way to make an immediate impact, recording a one-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter for the Chiefs' first points of the new season. Rice finished tied for second in receptions and tied for the lead in targets on a night where Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around to 11 different players in the absence of Travis Kelce (knee), so it's difficult to gauge exactly how much volume he might see during a Week 2 road matchup against the Jaguars a week from Sunday if the All-Pro tight end suits up for that contest.