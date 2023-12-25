Rice caught six of 12 targets for 57 yards in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders.

The rookie wideout saw a season high in targets and led Kansas City in catches and receiving yards, but Patrick Mahomes didn't have enough enough time in the pocket to let many downfield routes develop for Rice. He still hauled in enough passes to set a new franchise rookie record for receptions in a season, with his 74 (and counting) surpassing Dwayne Bowe's 70 catches from 2007. Rice also has 811 yards, giving him an outside chance at breaking Bowe's record of 995 from that same season, but he'll need a big performance in Week 17 against the Bengals to do it.