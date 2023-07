Rice could play a bigger role throughout Kansas City's camp with Kadarius Toney (knee) sidelined, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old rookie was picked 55th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, where the Chiefs traded up nine spots to grab him. In his last season at SMU, the physical wideout racked up 1355 yards on 96 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Toney's knee injury paves the way for unproven guys like Rice to see an uptick in work ahead of the coming season.