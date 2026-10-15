Rice (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Coming out of the Chiefs' Week 5 bye, Rice has been a spectator for both of the team's first two practices of the week while he continues to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in an Oct. 4 win over the Raiders. Kansas City hasn't yet closed the door on Rice suiting up Sunday against the Chargers, but he'll almost certainly need to practice in some capacity Friday to put himself on a path to play.