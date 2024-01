Rice (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The same applies to RB Isiah Pacheco (quad) and with Kansas City locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, a banged-up Rice is a candidate to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers. If he does end up held out this weekend along with other key starters, added Week 18 snaps would be available for the Chiefs' depth WRs.