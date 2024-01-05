Rice (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Rice is one of four players the Chiefs have ruled out for Week 18 due to injury-related reasons, though with Kansas City having already been assured the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, other key contributors like quarterback Patrick Mahomes are expected to be rested for most or all of the game. Provided he doesn't experience a setback with his hamstring during practices next week, Rice should be good to go for the Chiefs' home game during the wild-card round of the playoffs. The second-round pick out of SMU emerged as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver down the stretch of his rookie campaign and finishes the regular season with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets over 16 games.