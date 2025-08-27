The NFL has officially suspended Rice the first six games of the 2025 regular season Wednesday for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rice's suspension will begin immediately, after he and the NFL reached agreement Wednesday on an arrangement that will force him to miss the first six weeks of the regular season, but allow him to retake the field mid-season. He will first be eligible for reinstatement and to resume practicing Oct. 13, and to make his regular-season debut in Week 7 versus the Raiders on Oct. 19. JuJu Smith-Schuster figures to join Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown (ankle) in the majority of three-wide sets until Rice is reinstated.