Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that police in the area of Dallas, Texas, are searching for Rice in their investigation of a major traffic collision Saturday.

The accident occurred at about 6:20 Central time Saturday evening, and it is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash or to what extent Rice was involved. An ESPN report cites the Dallas Morning News in explaining that a vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be registered to, or leased to, the Kansas City receiver, though the report also notes that Rice did not appear in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday morning and that it is unclear whether he is facing charges. Rice grew up in the Dallas area and attended SMU in Dallas before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2023.