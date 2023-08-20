Rice brought in eight of nine targets for 96 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-10 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The rookie second-round pick enjoyed a breakout performance, especially by preseason standards. Rice's receiving line comfortably led the Chiefs across the board, and only one of his receptions actually came in conjunction with Patrick Mahomes. Rice's big workload isn't necessarily a reflection of what might be expected during the regular season, but as he demonstrated Saturday, he certainly has no shortage of upside in a Mahomes-helmed offense that spreads the ball around.