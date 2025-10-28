Rice corralled all nine of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown while adding two carries for 12 rushing yards in Monday's 28-7 win over Washington.

Rice stayed red-hot following his two-score debut in Week 7 with another trip to the end zone against the Commanders on Monday Night Football. In addition to his stellar receiving totals, the 25-year-old chipped in a pair of rare rushing attempts, matching the combined number of attempts from his first two seasons as a pro. Rice has accumulated 147 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 21 touches while reclaiming the No. 1 receiver role for Kansas City in two starts since returning from a six-game suspension. Fantasy managers have to feel great about Rice's role and production heading into a potential shootout against Buffalo on Sunday.