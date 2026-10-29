Rice (hamstring/knee) remained a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Rice has put a pair of limited practices under his belt as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 4, with a knee injury also in the mix to complicate his recovery. If Rice ultimately gets the green light to face the Broncos, he would likely reclaim his customary role as Kansas City's top wide receiver. He would likely need to log a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game.