Rice had four receptions on eight targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to Houston.

Rice struggled with drops on Sunday Night Football, finishing with his worst catch rate (50 percent) through seven starts this season. Kansas City's top wideout still led the club in targets, but the offense simply ran into the buzz saw that is the Texans' defense in 2025. Rice is still putting together a dominant fantasy campaign in a suspension-shortened season, sporting a 46-520-5 receiving line across seven active games. Fantasy managers should continue starting Rice with confidence in next Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.