Rice's suspension has been lifted by the NFL, per the league's official transaction log, which paves the way for the wideout to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

While the Chiefs have been granted a roster exemption for Rice that expires October 20, and will thus need to officially activate him by Saturday in order for him to play in Week 7, at this time there's no reason to believe that won't occur. The looming return of Rice should provide a major boost to the offense of the 3-3 Chiefs, and assuming no issues at practice this week, the 2023 second-rounder should immediately step into a prominent role in a WR corps that also includes Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton.