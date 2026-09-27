Rice caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Dolphins.

Rice was the only Kansas City pass catcher with more than three targets, and he paced the team in receiving yards as well, but Patrick Mahomes' two touchdown passes went to Kenneth Walker and Travis Kelce. Rice's target total has climbed from two in Week 1 to six in Week 2 and now nine in Week 3, so his usage has been trending in the right direction ahead of a Week 4 road game against the Raiders. He averaged 9.8 targets per game in eight appearances last season.