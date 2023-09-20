Rice secured both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

Rice played just 12 of the Chiefs' 67 offensive snaps, behind fellow wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney. The rookie second-round pick found the end zone in his NFL debut in Week 1, but his snap share took a dip in Week 2. Fantasy managers hoping for a breakout should temper expectations going forward, as Patrick Mahomes is spreading the ball around and Rice's limited usage should cap his potential. It's possible the 23-year-old could see his playing time increase as the season progresses, so he's worth monitoring on a high-powered offense in Kansas City. Rice will look to bounce-back in a Week 3 matchup with the Bears.