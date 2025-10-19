Rice recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.

Rice made his season debut after recovering from a serious knee injury while also serving a six-game suspension. He immediately regained his role as Patrick Mahomes' favorite pass catcher, as Rice led the team with 10 targets and seven receptions. Rice's work all came close to the line of scrimmage -- his longest catch of the day went for only 12 yards -- but his performance was made with a pair of scores from two and three yards away. The Chiefs were able to run a conservative offensive game plan for the entire second half, so Rice should be in for bigger performances moving forward, even considering his strong season debut.