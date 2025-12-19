Rice (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The same applies to Tyquan Thornton (concussion), which leaves Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster in line to lead the Chiefs' Week 16 WR corps, with Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals also in the mix. Rice's next opportunity to play will arrive in his team's Dec. 25 contest against the Broncos.