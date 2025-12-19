Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Won't play against Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rice (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The same applies to Tyquan Thornton (concussion), which leaves Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster in line to lead the Chiefs' Week 16 WR corps, with Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals also in the mix. Rice's next opportunity to play will arrive in his team's Dec. 25 contest against the Broncos.
More News
-
Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Still not practicing•
-
Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Rashee Rice: In concussion protocol•
-
Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Kept in check despite seven catches•
-
Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Struggles in primetime loss•
-
Chiefs' Rashee Rice: Finds end zone twice in loss•