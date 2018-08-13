Lawry signed with the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

With both Kerwynn Williams (head) and Damien Williams (shoulder) recently suffering injuries, Lawry will join the Chiefs as an extra body in the backfield during the preseason. Lawry was most recently released by the Bengals after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent and should be considered a long shot to make Kansas City's final roster.

