Chiefs' Reggie Ragland: Back to practicing
Ragland (knee) returned to practice Sunday.
Ragland opened up training camp on the non-football injury list after his knee swelled up, and he missed the first eight days of training camp as a result. The injury was never believed to be that serious, so Ragland should begin being a full participant in training camp this week.
