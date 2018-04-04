Ragland is enjoying a healthy offseason, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2016 draft, Ragland suffered a torn ACL in training camp as a rookie, and then was traded to Kansas City last preseason. He started 10 of his 12 games with the Chiefs, but logged only 322 snaps and 44 tackles while working in a two-down role. Listed at 6-foot-1, 252 pounds, Ragland is unlikely to ever be more than adequate in coverage, though it isn't totally out of the question that he competes for a three-down role in training camp. The Chiefs did sign Anthony Hitchens to replace Derrick Johnson, ensuring that they have at least one inside linebacker capable of handling passing downs.

