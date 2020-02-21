Ragland finished the 2019 regular season with just 30 tackles (23 solo), though he did post a career-high 2.0 sacks.

Ragland recorded a career-low 237 defensive snaps in his third professional campaign, a massive drop-off from the 581 he played a season ago. Ragland did play a significant role in the Chiefs' first two playoff games and may be a candidate to explore opportunities with other clubs as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.