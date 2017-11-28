Chiefs' Reggie Ragland: Matches season-high tackles total
Ragland notched nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Ragland has now posted two consecutive weeks with nine tackles and eight solos, more than doubling his sack total for the season over that span. If he continues his current trend, the second-year linebacker could sneak his way on to the fantasy radar as an IDP option.
